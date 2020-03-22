Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,465 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.46% of Amplify Energy worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Amplify Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.56%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

