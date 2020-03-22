Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $114,083,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $85.88. 1,575,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

