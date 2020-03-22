Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

