Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $67,238.01 and $5,306.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,851,609 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.