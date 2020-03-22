Paragon (PRG) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Paragon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and IDEX. Paragon has a market capitalization of $158,125.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

