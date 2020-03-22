ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $90,738.50

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $90,738.50 and $7.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00615550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008344 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

