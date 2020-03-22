ParallelCoin Trading Up 111.7% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 111.7% higher against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $99,611.79 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00005365 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00612402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008695 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.