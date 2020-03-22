Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 70.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 2,388,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,021. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average of $190.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.