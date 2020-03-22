ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0557 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $986,032.91 and $252.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

