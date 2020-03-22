ParkinGo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $254.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $992,003.47 and $254.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00034121 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00093630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,123.62 or 1.00579028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00082206 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000911 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

