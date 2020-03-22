Particl Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Particl has a market cap of $3.37 million and $3,888.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00006294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,571,911 coins and its circulating supply is 8,962,338 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

