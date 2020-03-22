Patientory Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Upbit. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $139,727.98 and approximately $185.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

