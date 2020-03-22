Patientory Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $155,426.90 and approximately $468.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

