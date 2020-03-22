Patron Price Tops $0.0001 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 147.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, LATOKEN and IDAX. Patron has a market cap of $26,916.48 and approximately $256.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,593,740 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Exrates, IDAX, CoinBene, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.