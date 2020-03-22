PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. PAX Gold has a market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,511.58 or 0.25600146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.04362353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038110 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

