PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Reaches $3,151.89

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,151.89 and approximately $231.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000682 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.