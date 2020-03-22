Paxos Standard Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $795.68 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $226.01 million and approximately $795.68 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000210 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 232,100,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,100,248 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BW.com, OKCoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitMart, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Binance, HitBTC, Coinsuper, WazirX, OKEx, Coinbit, Iquant, MXC, Bit-Z, BigONE, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, Crex24, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, FCoin, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, Coinall, CoinBene, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, BCEX, CoinPlace, TOKOK and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

