Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 249.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $192.81 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

