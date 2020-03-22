Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 840,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

