PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,480.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. PayPie has a market cap of $1.20 million and $4,480.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

About PayPie

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

