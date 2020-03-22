PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of PaySign worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in PaySign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 475,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,469. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

