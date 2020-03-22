Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

