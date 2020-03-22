Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $68,651.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bitsane and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,895.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.03449981 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003093 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00696777 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00059552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005490 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,086,817 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, WEX, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

