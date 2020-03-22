Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $99,403.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.02730088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00189701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

