Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. CSFB set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

Shares of PPL traded up C$2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.12. 6,756,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.49. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.06%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

