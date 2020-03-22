PENG Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. PENG has a total market cap of $44,775.96 and approximately $79.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,221,378,359 coins and its circulating supply is 7,613,851,060 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

