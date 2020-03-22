Penta Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $32,583.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and HADAX. Over the last week, Penta has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.