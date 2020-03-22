Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $42,467.20 and $2,657.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,585,777 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,949 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

