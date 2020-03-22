Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 528,358 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences comprises approximately 4.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.89% of Kodiak Sciences worth $263,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 425,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,800,702.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.