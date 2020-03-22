Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 72,774 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Health Catalyst worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

HCAT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 1,845,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

