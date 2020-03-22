Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,346 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up 6.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.91% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $388,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 244.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

