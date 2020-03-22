Perceptive Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Vocera Communications worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,225. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 458,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.