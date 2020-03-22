Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $193.36 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. Zogenix makes up approximately 3.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.38% of Zogenix worth $193,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zogenix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

ZGNX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $840.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

