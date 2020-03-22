Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $260.64 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,598,500 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 4.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.46% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $260,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $22.77. 3,122,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,190. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

