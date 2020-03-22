Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861,874 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of InVitae worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,377. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.