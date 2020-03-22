Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,532. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

