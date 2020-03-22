Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the period. Amarin comprises approximately 2.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Amarin worth $152,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amarin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amarin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

AMRN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 8,966,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,333. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

