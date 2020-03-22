Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 6.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 8.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $412,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,693,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,174,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 1,017,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,916. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

