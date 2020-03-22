Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 522,664 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 4.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.86% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $244,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $228,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.