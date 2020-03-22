Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 325,000 Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Galera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,582,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,873,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

