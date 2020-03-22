Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $8.50 Million Position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.38% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 579,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

