Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288,426 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Alphatec worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 1,127,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

