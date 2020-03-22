Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $595.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.