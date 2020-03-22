Perlin (PERL) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $1.80 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

