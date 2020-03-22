Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 10,207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.24. 100,423,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.