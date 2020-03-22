PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134,384 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,117,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 430,833 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,370,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,226,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,414,744. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

