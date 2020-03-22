Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

