PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 14,320,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($13.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

