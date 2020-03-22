Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $783,456.58 and $234,759.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

