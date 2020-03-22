Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

PSX stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

